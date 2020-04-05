Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison also posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of AVY opened at $93.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.