Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.77 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.18 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $10.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $44.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 billion to $49.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.67 billion to $51.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $22.48 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.