Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $284.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.54 million and the highest is $307.61 million. Roku reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,963,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Roku has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

