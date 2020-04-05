Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $49.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $55.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $176.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $203.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $193.79 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $224.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

