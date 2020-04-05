Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report $8.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $59.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $114.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

