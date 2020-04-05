Zacks: CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Bedway purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,233 shares of company stock valued at $141,431. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

