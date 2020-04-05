Zacks: Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Given $10.15 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.15 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Equinox Gold Cp an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

EQX stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,693,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

