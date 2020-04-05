Zacks: Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Eyenovia’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eyenovia an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 82,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $187,118.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.
