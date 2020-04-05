Zacks: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FMAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

