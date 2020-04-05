Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Given $31.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

