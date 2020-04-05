Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $168.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

PSB stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $41,161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

