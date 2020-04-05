Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $68.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCX. ValuEngine downgraded Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, VP Bret Fausett purchased 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. State Street Corp raised its position in Tucows by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,164,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. Tucows has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

