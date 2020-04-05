Zap Market Capitalization Hits $472,551.06 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $472,551.06 and approximately $36,181.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.53 or 0.04410644 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009377 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.