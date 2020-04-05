ZB Token 1-Day Volume Hits $36.99 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $107.65 million and $36.99 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.92 or 0.04457197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037007 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

