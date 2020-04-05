ZB (ZB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02579733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

