Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $295.33 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $32.86 or 0.00483863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, BX Thailand, LBank and Upbit. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $318.89 million and approximately $295.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00107331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00084300 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002497 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,703,819 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, BX Thailand, BigONE, Ovis, Cryptopia, Liquid, Upbit, BCEX, Gemini, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bitlish, Bithumb, Cryptomate, BitBay, Binance, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, LBank, LocalTrade, GOPAX, YoBit, Coinut, Tux Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Coinrail, Braziliex, Cryptohub, BTC Trade UA, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, Kuna, Huobi, Allcoin, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, OTCBTC, WEX, Instant Bitex, C2CX, CEX.IO, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Graviex, Coinroom, Exmo, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Kraken, BiteBTC, Bitfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

