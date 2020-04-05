ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $133,640.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00482826 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

