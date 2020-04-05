Zcoin Market Cap Reaches $31.46 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00047078 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Indodax, TDAX and Huobi. Zcoin has a total market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.02118032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.03424313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00595590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00787965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00479685 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014705 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,832,568 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, QBTC, Indodax, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Binance and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

