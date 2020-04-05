ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0380 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $259,146.93 and approximately $16,017.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,821,723 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

