ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

