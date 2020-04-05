Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 61% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 136.2% against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $11,316.60 and $361.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004517 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,813,172 coins and its circulating supply is 12,813,172 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.