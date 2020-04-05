Zebi Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,846.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $13,846.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.02605200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202058 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 595,980,726 coins and its circulating supply is 392,566,646 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

