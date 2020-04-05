Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of Zebra Technologies worth $61,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.72. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

