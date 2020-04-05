Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $300,343.84 and $3,406.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02570600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00201377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.