Zeitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $165,858.20 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $165,858.20 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,249,731 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

