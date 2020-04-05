Zel Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Zel has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00485363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00106852 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 98,133,500 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

