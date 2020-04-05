ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004691 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

