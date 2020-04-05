ZEON Price Up 18% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 18% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a market cap of $27.86 million and $36,233.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02575396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 118.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00200732 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,295,253,821 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.