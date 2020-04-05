ZEON Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $26.37 million and $16,341.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02604281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,295,253,821 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

