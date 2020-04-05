Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002907 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market cap of $1.64 million and $110,209.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00486549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00106846 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00085162 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002390 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

