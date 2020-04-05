Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $79,201.42 and $4,230.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,786.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.90 or 0.03416924 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00752751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,431,236 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.