Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits One Day Volume of $28,164.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $187,481.13 and approximately $28,164.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02578625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

