Zilla Market Cap Hits $200,307.24 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $200,307.24 and $10,475.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02578380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201726 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

