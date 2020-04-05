Zilla (ZLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,800.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $214,180.64 and approximately $9,800.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.