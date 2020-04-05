Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0043 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $42.97 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, DEx.top, WazirX and AirSwap. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,317,221,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,025,754,302 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OOOBTC, Coinone, BitMart, Tokenomy, Coinhub, Radar Relay, BitForex, FCoin, WazirX, Bitbns, DEx.top, UEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, DragonEX, Koinex, BiteBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Korbit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Zebpay, IDEX, Bithumb, AirSwap and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

