Zipper Hits Market Capitalization of $957,524.53 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Zipper has a total market cap of $957,524.53 and $241,484.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034508 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

