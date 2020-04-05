Zipper (ZIP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $990,200.97 and $159,638.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000371 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

