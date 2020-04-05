ZMINE Trading Down 33% This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $76,424.53 and approximately $107.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069241 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00341930 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000932 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047552 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008985 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012619 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001729 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

