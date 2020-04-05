ZPER Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $330,181.95 and approximately $1,426.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bit-Z, Allbit and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00069790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00340763 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000928 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047474 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008983 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012615 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BitForex, Allbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.