ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Cap Reaches $5.22 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $70,996.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00015292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02578808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

