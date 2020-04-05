ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Cap Tops $5.46 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $5.46 million and $25,250.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00016091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.02601799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

