ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 7.3% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $190,092.84 and $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,049,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,049,519 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

