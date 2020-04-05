ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $592,815.35 and $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.