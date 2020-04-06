-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 546.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in HEXO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $0.67 on Monday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

