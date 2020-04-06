$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,299,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 144,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

