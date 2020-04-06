$0.28 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

LMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $9.40 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

In other news, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

