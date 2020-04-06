-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.88). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($6.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17.

XFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,081 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

XFOR stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.