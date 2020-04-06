0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.0397

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1,496.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001733 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

