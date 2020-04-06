0x Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002298 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Iquant, OTCBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $106.81 million and $14.51 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.02569193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00200152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, C2CX, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Upbit, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, BitBay, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DigiFinex, ABCC, Gatecoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, Kucoin, Mercatox, Iquant, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Tokenomy, Crex24, Binance, FCoin, BitMart, Zebpay, Independent Reserve, CoinTiger, Liqui, Hotbit, Koinex, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Bittrex, Coinone, WazirX, Bithumb and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

