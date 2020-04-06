0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 27.1% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $581,974.45 and $774,929.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.04564619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003337 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.